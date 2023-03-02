Protesters Clash With Police Near Train Company in Greece After Train Crash - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The Greek police in Athens have used tear gas and stun grenades against protesters that had gathered near the building of the Hellenic Train company following a deadly train crash that killed at least 36 people, Greek media reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a passenger train collided with a freight train near the city of Larissa, killing 36 people, according to the latest reports. The passenger train had switched to the freight train's lane before the accident, putting the two trains on the same track, which resulted in a head-on collision. Some 130 people had been injured during the crash; 72 of them had been hospitalized.

According to the in.gr news portal, the people gathered near the building of Hellenic Train in Athens a few hours after the train crash. The road outside the company's office building was already blocked, and the protesters, mostly students, were holding banners with slogans saying: "It was not a mistake or a bad moment; profits come before lives for them."

Minor clashes with police occurred in the second half of the day, the report said, adding that police officers used stun grenades and tear gas against protesters.