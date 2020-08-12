UrduPoint.com
Protesters Clash With Police On Rokossovsky Avenue In Minsk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 01:10 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Clashes between protesters and police are taking place on Rokossovsky Avenue in Minsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Cars stand on both sides of the traffic and honk. From time to time, groups of young people approach roadsides from courtyards, some of them with sticks and plastic bottles in their hands.

There is special equipment on the road, groups of riot policemen occasionally approach it from nearby houses, pushing people back. Those, seeing them, mostly scatter and hide behind neighboring houses. However, some of them are trying to repulse the police officers, and there were several clashes, during which the police officers used truncheons, the most active police officers are detained.

People in cars and other protesters shout "Shame!" In addition, clapping is heard on Rokossovsky Avenue.

