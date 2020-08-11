UrduPoint.com
Protesters Clash With Riot Police In Center Of Brest

Tue 11th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Clashes between protesters and riot police began in the center of Brest, Sputnik Belarus reported.

The video, published by Sputnik, shows clashes between riot police and protesters. One of protesters is jumping on policemen, another one is spraying gas. In response, the security forces use batons. So far, no fireworks or stun grenades were seen.

