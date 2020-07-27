UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters Cleared From Near White House 'Were Behaving Peacefully' - Nat'l. Guard Officer

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Protesters Cleared From Near White House 'Were Behaving Peacefully' - Nat'l. Guard Officer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Demonstrators in Washington's Lafayette Square were peaceful and orderly, and were exercising their rights when force was used against them during protests on June 1, a senior National Guard officer said in a written testimony for a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

"From what I could observe, the demonstrators were behaving peacefully, exercising their First Amendment rights," District of Columbia National Guard Maj. Adam De Marco said in his prepared testimony for the House of Representatives Committee on Natural Resources. "[A]t no time did I feel threatened by the protesters or assess them to be violent."

De Marco added that he thought disproportionate force was used unnecessarily against the demonstrators who were protesting the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

"[T]he events I witnessed at Lafayette Square on the evening of June 1 were deeply disturbing to me, and to fellow National Guardsmen. ... It was my observation that the use of force against demonstrators in the clearing operation was an unnecessary escalation of the use of force," De Marco said.

On June 1, law enforcement officers aided by the District of Columbia National Guard cleared the area in front of the White House, including Lafayette Park, so President Donald Trump and a group of aids could walk to a nearby church that was set on fire by protesters the day before. Law enforcement was criticized for using force, including tear gas, to clear the protesters, but the White House spokesperson denied that tear gas was used.

Related Topics

Hearing Fire Police AIDS Washington Threatened White House Trump George Lafayette Columbia Minneapolis June Gas Church From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates resumes service to Nairobi, Baghdad and B ..

2 hours ago

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Visits ..

2 hours ago

Startupbootcamp establishes headquarters at DIFC

3 hours ago

Bizinjo calls for arrest of journalist Anwar's mur ..

3 minutes ago

Govt strives to meet SDGs targets through young wo ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.