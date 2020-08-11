Protesters Coming to Area of Sportivnaya Subway Station in Minsk - Sputnik Correspondent

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Groups of young people continue to come to the area of the Sportivnaya subway station in Minsk, where clashes between riot police and protesters are ongoing, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Some of those arriving wear helmets and protective elbow and knee pads, some are equipped with first aid kits. Most are without any protective gear.

They say they want see what is happening and express their protest against the presidential election results. Some come inside cars and on bicycles.

The police, supported by Interior Ministry troops and Alfa counterterrorism units, are trying to disperse the protesters. They use rubber bullets and stun grenades, as well as tear gas. Overall, the number of protesters in this area is decreasing.

Ambulances and prisoner transport trucks are leaving the scene.