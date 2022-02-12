Protesters Continue Blocking Canada-US Border Bridge as Injunction Enters Into Force

WINDSOR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Anti-covid mandate protesters continue to block Ambassador Bridge, a key trade crossing on the US-Canada border, after a court-ordered injunction took effect in the evening, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

One police officer told Sputnik that authorities are a ways from clearing the blockade.

Earlier in the day, a Canadian judge ordered authorities to clear the blockade starting at 7:00 p.m. EST (midnight GMT) on Friday.

Several hundred protesters are gathered on the road leading up to the international bridge, waving the Canadian flag and listening to music, according to a Sputnik correspondent.

Some protesters have signs on their vehicles that read "F*** Trudeau" and "What's More Trustworthy: Trudeau government (or) Sushi from from a gas station."

In mid-January, a mass peaceful protest began in Canada consisting of truckers, farmers and other Canadians. The protesters descended on the capital Ottawa to demand the government scrap discriminatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The protest has since spread and truckers also blocked several US-Canada border crossings, including Ambassador Bridge, which connecting Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario.