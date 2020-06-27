Protesters Demand Cannabis Legalization in Ukrainian Capital - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) A rally is underway near the Ukrainian president's office in Kiev, with protesters demanding legalization of medical marijuana, media in Ukraine reported on Saturday.

According to the Ukrinform state news agency, some 100 people are attending the peaceful protest with some of them holding placards.

Citing the protest's organizers, the agency reported that they declared the prohibition of medical marijuana and cannabis-containing therapeutics unconstitutional and violating fundamental human rights.

The first official to lobby medical cannabis legalization in Ukraine was former acting Health Minister Ulana Suprun, who cited the product's proven treatment efficiency and the fact that several other countries have legalized it. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recently said that the issue is not topical for the country at this time.