Protesters Demand Lithuanian President Dismiss Gov't Over Vaccination Policies - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Protesters against planned COVID-19 restrictions in Vilnius have called on President Gitanas Nauseda to dismiss the current government, news website Delfi reported on Tuesday.

According to the news outlet, several thousand people gathered outside of the Lithuanian parliament earlier in the day to voice their objections to restrictions for people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. At about 12:30 GMT, the organizer, Astra Astrauskaite, announced that the rally was about to end. Thereafter, those who stayed surrounded the parliament.

Later, Astrauskaite and lawmaker Aidas Gedvilas, brought to the presidential office a resolution, along with 93 pages of signatures, demanding the cancellation of mandatory COVID-19 testing, vaccination and vaccination certificates, as well as other restrictions for those who neither had the disease nor have been vaccinated.

The protesters also ask Nauseda to declare a snap general election.

The Lithuanian government has previously approved a number of COVID-19 regulations, which are supposed to go into effect on September 13, which would prevent people without a COVID-19 passport from accessing various facilities and services and hold certain jobs.

