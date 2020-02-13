UrduPoint.com
Protesters Demanding Release Of Russian Citizens Detained In Libya Stage Action In Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 03:09 PM

Protesters in Moscow have begun staging an action outside the Libyan Embassy, demanding the release of Russian sociologists Maxim Shugaley and Samer Sueifan, the head of Russia's Foundation for the Protection of National Values and a member of Russia's Civic Chamber Alexander Malkevich told Sputnik on Thursday

According to Malkevich, Shugaley and Sueifan were detained in Tripoli in May for allegedly meddling in Libyan elections. As members of a research group, they were engaged exclusively in conducting sociological surveys and studying the humanitarian, cultural and political situation in the country, the foundation's head stated.

"A demonstration in support of Russian sociologists Maxim Shugaley and Samer Sueifan was launched at the Libyan Embassy in Moscow. It is a very surprising and warming reaction," Malkevich said.

The head of the foundation stated that on Wednesday and Thursday morning, a number of people from various cities of Russia called and wrote to the organization expressing their readiness to attend the protest and support their compatriots.

Russian parliament member Sergei Vostretsov was among the first individuals to join the picket.

"Once again, we want to draw the attention of international organizations, human rights watchdogs, and official political structures to the situation in Libya and secure the release of our compatriots," Malkevich wrote on his Telegram channel.

In a joint communique published after the conclusion of the Berlin peace conference on Libya in January, attendees called for an end to illegal and arbitrary detention in the North African country. Malkevich has contacted UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the UN Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salame, requesting their help in order to influence Government of National Accord leader Fayez Sarraj to release the two Russian sociologists.

