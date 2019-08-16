UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters Disband From Sit-in Demonstration In Central Hong Kong, Traffic Resumes

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 10:19 PM

Protesters Disband From Sit-in Demonstration in Central Hong Kong, Traffic Resumes

Protesters in Hong Kong who earlier on Friday blocked several roads in the city center have dispersed, allowing vehicle traffic to resume, a Sputnik correspondent reported

HONG KONG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Protesters in Hong Kong who earlier on Friday blocked several roads in the city center have dispersed, allowing vehicle traffic to resume, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Residents of semi-autonomous Hong Kong, which has seen mass civil unrest several months now, met at the central Chater Garden park at around 8:00 p.m. (13:00 GMT). After some time, protesters held a sit-in demonstration throughout some of the major streets neighboring the park and chanted anti-governmental slogans.

The protesters were dispersed from the city center by 11:00 p.

m., and the movement of traffic has since resumed.

Mass protests erupted in Hong Kong in early June in response to a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China, a move that could threaten Hong Kong's general autonomy from the country. Although the local authorities have suspended the bill, people continue to protest, demanding that it be withdrawn completely.

Several countries have already expressed concerns and advised their citizens against traveling to Hong Kong amid the escalation of public unrest.

Related Topics

Protest China Vehicle Traffic Hong Kong June From

Recent Stories

Kashmir Must Be Resolved in Accordance With UN Cha ..

2 minutes ago

Beijing Denies Chinese Among Those Kidnapped by Pi ..

2 minutes ago

About 1,000 People Rallying in Sydney in Solidarit ..

2 minutes ago

Gibraltar Says Has Written Proof Iran's Grace 1 Ta ..

18 minutes ago

Babar wants to prove himself in Test cricket forma ..

18 minutes ago

Date for filing sales tax, FED extended to Aug 23

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.