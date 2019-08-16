Protesters Disband From Sit-in Demonstration in Central Hong Kong, Traffic Resumes

Protesters in Hong Kong who earlier on Friday blocked several roads in the city center have dispersed, allowing vehicle traffic to resume, a Sputnik correspondent reported

Residents of semi-autonomous Hong Kong, which has seen mass civil unrest several months now, met at the central Chater Garden park at around 8:00 p.m. (13:00 GMT). After some time, protesters held a sit-in demonstration throughout some of the major streets neighboring the park and chanted anti-governmental slogans.

The protesters were dispersed from the city center by 11:00 p.

m., and the movement of traffic has since resumed.

Mass protests erupted in Hong Kong in early June in response to a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China, a move that could threaten Hong Kong's general autonomy from the country. Although the local authorities have suspended the bill, people continue to protest, demanding that it be withdrawn completely.

Several countries have already expressed concerns and advised their citizens against traveling to Hong Kong amid the escalation of public unrest.