WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) A conversation between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Washington Post columnist David Ignatius in Washington, D.C was briefly disrupted by protesters calling for the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

"Excuse us. We cant use this day without calling for the freedom of Julian Assange," a female activist said upon coming up on the stage where Blinken and Ignatius had just started their talk on the state of press freedom worldwide.

Two activists from the Code Pink activist group held banners urging the release of Assange.

Security personnel quickly removed the activists from the stage.

WikiLeaks was founded by Julian Assange on October 4, 2006, but rose to prominence in 2010 when it began to publish large-scale leaks of classified government information, including from the United States.

Since April 2019, Assange has been held in the high-security Belmarsh prison in London while facing prosecution in the US under the Espionage Act. If convicted, the WikiLeaks founder may get 175 years in prison. In December 2022, he appealed to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge his extradition.