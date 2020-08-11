Protesters Driven Out of Central Minsk, Clash With Police in Area of Pushkinskaya Square

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The police drove Belarusian opposition supporters from the center of Minsk, the car traffic was blocked, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Now the center of Minsk, in particular the areas of Nemiga, Pobediteley Avenue, Independence Avenue, is completely empty.

There are rare passers-by, including opposition supporters. Car traffic in this area is also closed, metro stations do not work.

Police crews are on duty at crossroads. Opposition supporters have been pushed back to the area of Masherov Avenue and Pushkinskaya Square, where clashes between riot police and protesters continue, and the police use stun grenades.