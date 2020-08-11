UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters Driven Out Of Central Minsk, Clash With Police In Area Of Pushkinskaya Square

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 01:00 AM

Protesters Driven Out of Central Minsk, Clash With Police in Area of Pushkinskaya Square

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The police drove Belarusian opposition supporters from the center of Minsk, the car traffic was blocked, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Now the center of Minsk, in particular the areas of Nemiga, Pobediteley Avenue, Independence Avenue, is completely empty.

There are rare passers-by, including opposition supporters. Car traffic in this area is also closed, metro stations do not work.

Police crews are on duty at crossroads. Opposition supporters have been pushed back to the area of Masherov Avenue and Pushkinskaya Square, where clashes between riot police and protesters continue, and the police use stun grenades.

Related Topics

Police Metro Car Traffic Minsk Independence From Opposition

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

2 hours ago

About 100 Opposition Activists Flock at Minsk's Yu ..

4 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed names Abu Dhabi University&#039;s ..

3 hours ago

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

3 hours ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

4 hours ago

MPA Sajid Jokhio alongwith others visits Lat, Thad ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.