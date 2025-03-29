Protesters flock to mass opposition rally in Istanbul

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Protesters gathered for a mass rally in Istanbul on Saturday at the call of Turkey's main opposition CHP over the jailing of city mayor and top party figure Ekrem Imamoglu whose arrest has sparked the country's biggest street demonstrations in over a decade.

The mass protests over Imamoglu's March 19 detention have prompted a repressive government response that has been sharply condemned by rights groups and drawn criticism from abroad.

The rally in Maltepe on the Asian side of Istanbul comes on the eve of the Eid al-Fitr celebration marking the end of Ramadan, which starts Sunday.

Widely seen as the only Turkish politician capable of challenging President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the ballot box, Imamoglu was elected as the CHP's candidate for the 2028 presidential race on the day he was jailed.

Under a cloudless blue sky, protesters with posters of Imamoglu could be heard chanting: "Everywhere is Taksim, resistence is everywhere!" on board ferries crossing the Bosphorus to the Asian side of the city, an AFP correspondent said.

The slogans were referring to the city's iconic Taksim Square, the epicentre of massive protests in 2013.

Opposition leader and CHP head Ozgur Ozel told France's Le Monde newspaper he planned to make Saturday rallies a weekly feature in cities across Turkey, with others to be held in Istanbul every Wednesday.

"We believe the arrests will slow down from now," he told the daily, saying he was "ready to take the risk of spending eight to 10 years in prison if necessary. Because if we don't stop this attempted coup, it will mean the end of the ballot box."

The protests over Imamoglu's arrest quickly spread across Turkey, with vast crowds joining mass nightly rallies outside Istanbul City Hall called by the CHP, that often degenerated into running battles with riot police.

Although the last such rally was Tuesday, student groups have kept up their own protests, most of them masked despite a police crackdown that has seen nearly 2,000 people arrested.

In Istanbul, at least 511 students were detained, many in predawn raids, of whom 275 were jailed, lawyer Ferhat Guzel told AFP, while admitting that the number was "probably much higher".

The authorities have also cracked down on media coverage, arresting 13 Turkish journalists in five days, deporting a BBC correspondent and arresting a Swedish reporter who flew into Istanbul to cover the unrest.

Although 11 journalists were freed Thursday, among them AFP photographer Yasin Akgul, two more were detained on Friday as was Imamoglu's lawyer Mehmet Pehlivan, who was later granted conditional release.

Swedish journalist Joakim Medin, who flew into Turkey on Thursday to cover the demonstrations, was jailed on Friday, his employer Dagens ETC told AFP, saying it was not immediately clear what the charges were.

- 'Accusations 100 percent false' -

Unconfirmed reports in the Turkish media said Medin was being held for "insulting the president" and belonging to a "terror organisation".

"I know that these accusations are false, 100 percent false," Dagens ETC's editor-in-chief Andreas Gustavsson wrote on X account.

In a post on social media, Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said Stockholm was taking his arrest "seriously".

Turkish authorities held BBC journalist Mark Lowen for 17 hours on Wednesday before deporting him on the grounds he posed "a threat to public order", the broadcaster said.

Turkey's communications directorate put his deportation down to "a lack of accreditation".

Baris Altintas, co-director of MLSA, the legal NGO helping many of the detainees, told AFP the authorities "seem to be very determined on limiting coverage of the protests.

"As such, we fear that the crackdown on the press will not only continue but also increase."

