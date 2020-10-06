UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters Free Ex-Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sapar Isakov - Lawyer

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 06:50 AM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Protesters in Bishkek have freed ex-Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov from prison, his lawyer Zamir Zhooshev told Sputnik.

Earlier, protesters freed former President Almazbek Atambayev.

"Sapar Isakov was released today. He is at large," Zhooshev said.

Isakov led the cabinet under Atambayev. In December 2019, Isakov was sentenced to 15 years for corruption during the modernization of the Kyrgyz capital's heat and power plant. In June, the ex-prime minister was sentenced to another prison term - for corruption during the reconstruction of a history museum in Bishkek and the construction of a hippodrome in the city of Cholpon-Ata.

