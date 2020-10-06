Protesters Free Ex-Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sapar Isakov - Lawyer

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Protesters in Bishkek have freed ex-Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov from prison, his lawyer Zamir Zhooshev told Sputnik.

Earlier, protesters freed former President Almazbek Atambayev.

"Sapar Isakov was released today. He is at large," Zhooshev said.

Isakov led the cabinet under Atambayev. In December 2019, Isakov was sentenced to 15 years for corruption during the modernization of the Kyrgyz capital's heat and power plant. In June, the ex-prime minister was sentenced to another prison term - for corruption during the reconstruction of a history museum in Bishkek and the construction of a hippodrome in the city of Cholpon-Ata.