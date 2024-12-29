Protesters gather in Tbilisi before inauguration of disputed president

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) At least 2,000 pro-EU protesters gathered in Tbilisi on Sunday ahead of Georgia's disputed presidential inauguration, awaiting a speech by current President Salome Zurabishvili, who has refused to step down when her term ends and demanded new elections.

Months of political crisis are poised to enter an unpredictable phase, and it is unclear what will happen if Zurabishvili does not leave the presidential palace.

Parliament, controlled by the governing Georgian Dream party, is shortly expected to inaugurate its loyalist Mikheil Kavelashvili, a far-right former footballer.

An AFP reporter in Tbilisi saw a growing crowd of protesters outside the presidential palace, with many bringing EU flags and chanting "Georgia!"

Many held on to the railings of the presidential palace, which was decorated with a large Georgian and EU flag.

Zurabishvili and protesters have accused Georgian Dream of rigging the October parliamentary election, demanding a fresh vote.

They say this makes Kavelashvili's inauguration illegitimate.

Zurabishvili had said she would spend the night in the palace, calling on protesters to come in the morning.

Her term is due to end with the inauguration of a successor.

Georgia has been gripped by protests throughout 2024, with Georgian Dream's opponents accusing it of steering Tbilisi towards Moscow rather than towards the Caucasus country's longstanding goal of joining the EU.