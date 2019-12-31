UrduPoint.com
Protesters Gather Outside US Embassy In Baghdad; Rage Against Air Strikes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 05:00 PM

Protesters gather outside US embassy in Baghdad; rage against air strikes

Thousands of protesters and militia fighters gathered on Tuesday outside the main gate of the US embassy compound in Baghdad to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) Thousands of protesters and militia fighters gathered on Tuesday outside the main gate of the US embassy compound in Baghdad to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq.US forces carried out air strikes on Sunday against the Kataib Hezbollah militia in response to the killing of a US civilian contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base.The US ambassador and other staff have been evacuated from the embassy, two Iraqi Foreign Ministry officials told Reuters on Tuesday.The ambassador and staff left out of security concerns.

One official said a few embassy protection staff remained.The strikes risk drawing Iraq further into a proxy conflict between the United States and Iran at a time when it is being rocked by mass protests against the political system.

Some protesters threw stones at the gate while others chanted, "No, no, America! [...] No, no, Trump!" Iraqi special forces were deployed around the main gate to prevent them entering the embassy.Qais al-Khazali, leader of the Iranian-backed Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia, and many other senior militia leaders were among the protesters.

Kataib Hezbollah flags were hung on the fence surrounding the building.Iraqis are taking to the streets in their thousands almost daily to condemn, among other things, militias such as Kataib Hezbollah and their Iranian patrons that support Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's government.

