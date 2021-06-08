UrduPoint.com
Protesters Halt Construction Of 337-Mile Pipeline In US State Of Minnesota - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Nearly a thousand protesters convened at the site of a 337-mile pipeline in the US state of Minnesota to halt construction of the project due to environmental concerns, the local media outlet MPR news reported on Monday.

The project, known as the Line 3 oil pipeline, located near Park Rapids in northern Minnesota, is more than halfway complete and will be used to transport some 800,000 barrels of oil from Canada to Minnesota, the report said.

Environmental groups are opposing the pipeline due to claims that it will be a threat to water resources, which could infringe on several tribes' treaty rights to hunt, fish and gather wild rice in the region, the report added.

Media footage from the site showed a helicopter from the Department of Homeland Security flying very low at the site of the demonstration using its rotor wash to try to disperse protesters.

