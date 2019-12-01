UrduPoint.com
Protesters Hold Rally To Thank Trump For Signing Hong Kong Human Rights Act - Reports

Sun 01st December 2019 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) A rally in support of US President Donald Trump's decision to sign the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act has been held in the city, RTHK broadcaster reported on Sunday.

Last week, the White House said Trump had signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 and another law that prohibited US exports of specified police equipment to Hong Kong. The acts amend the existing legislation, opening a way for imposing sanctions on human rights offenders in Hong Kong and stipulating that assessment of the developments in the region be carried out annually to determine the level of Hong Kong's autonomy from China, a key aspect of the United States' trade with the region.

The demonstrators gathered in Chater Garden and then marched along Lower Albert Road, intending to reach the United States' consulate general to give a petition to a representative.

The police, however, did not allow them to march up Garden Road, where the consulate is located.

Hong Kong has been gripped by violent protests since June. The demonstrations, initially a response to an extradition bill, continued even after the highly unpopular measure was withdrawn in October. The protesters now claim that the authorities are abusing their power to suppress them, a claim that the government has denied. So far, nearly 4,500 people have been detained, over 1,500 people have been hospitalized and more than 400 security personnel have been injured during the unrest.

Beijing has repeatedly insisted that the situation in Hong Kong is a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expressed full support for the local authorities.

