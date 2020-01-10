UrduPoint.com
Protesters In Abkhazia Break Into Armory In Presidential Office - Security Council

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 04:32 PM

Protesters in Abkhazia Break Into Armory in Presidential Office - Security Council

Abkhazian protesters have broken into the armory in the presidential office building and stolen "a certain number of weapons," Muhammad Kilba, the chairman of Abkhazian Security Council, told Sputnik on Friday

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Abkhazian protesters have broken into the armory in the presidential office building and stolen "a certain number of weapons," Muhammad Kilba, the chairman of Abkhazian Security Council, told Sputnik on Friday.

Opposition supporters are holding their second days of protests to demand the resignation of Abkhazian President Raul Khajimba.

"All rooms were broken into, symbols of state power were stolen. In addition, the armory was opened, and a certain number of weapons are in the protesters' hands. Negotiations are ongoing. Five weapons were returned, but there were a lot more of them," Kilba said.

Protesters broke into Khajimba's office on Thursday. After an emergency meeting of the Security Council, the republic's president said that security had been tightened. Meanwhile, the regional parliament recommended that Khajimba resign, but he refused and offered to start negotiations instead.

The public unrest was triggered by the legal proceedings against opposition candidate Alkhas Kvitsiniya, who wants to void results of the September runoff election, as well as the region's poor economic situation and corruption.

