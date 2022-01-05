Protesters in Almaty Break Into City Hall, Set Fire, Gunfire Heard

Protesters in Kazakhstan's Almaty broke into the Mayor's Office (Akimat) with shots heard in its vicinity and smoke billowing from inside the building, a Sputnik correspondent is reporting from the scene on Wednesday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Protesters in Kazakhstan's Almaty broke into the Mayor's Office (Akimat) with shots heard in its vicinity and smoke billowing from inside the building, a Sputnik correspondent is reporting from the scene on Wednesday.

People broke windows on the ground floor and rushed into the office from different sides. Gunfire rang out shortly thereafter. Fire can be seen burning on the first floor through the windows.