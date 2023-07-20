Open Menu

Protesters In Baghdad Storm Sweden's Embassy, Set It On Fire - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 05:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Hundreds of protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad early on Thursday and set it on fire, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the situation and an eyewitness.

Iraqi nationals in Baghdad have been rallying outside the Swedish embassy in protest of the recent Quran-burning incident in Stockholm.

On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest took place outside Stockholm's main mosque, during which the Quran was burned.

The Swedish police authorized the demonstration. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the authorization was "lawful but inappropriate."

The desecration and burning of the Quran in Stockholm sparked a wave of condemnation around the world. Iraq has called on Swedish authorities to extradite the immigrant responsible for the incident. Many heads of state, along with the secretary general of the Arab League and the head of the Gulf Cooperation Council, have condemned the act.

