Protesters in Baltimore Help Police to Stop 'Violent Agitators' - Maryland Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Peaceful protesters in the city of Baltimore, who expressed their frustration over the death of African American man George Floyd, cooperated with local police in order to prevent violent riots, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan told reporters.

"Thousands of young people in Baltimore have expressed their frustration peacefully, while working together with law enforcement to stand up to and help stop a small group of people with a violent agenda," Hogan said during a press briefing on Wednesday

Hogan praised local residents, adding that they will not let "outside agitators" write the story of their city.

Protests erupted across the United States after African American man George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25. A video of the arrest posted online shows a white officer pressing on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes while he was handcuffed and laying on his stomach. The protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians, arson and looting.