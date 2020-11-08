Protesters in Bangkok Attacked by Water Cannons on Way to Royal Palace

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Thousands of protesters in Bangkok on Sunday were met with cannons as they were trying to reach the royal palace to hand over letters written by the protesters to the secretariat of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, also known as Rama X, according to live reporting on Facebook by the Free Youth movement, which organized the protest, as well as live feed by The Reporters online broadcaster.

The protesters were met by a barricade made of buses parked across the street and barbed wire as well as riot police and two vehicles equipped with water cannons outside the palace.

The police used water cannons after the protesters started clearing a path forward, managing to push one of the buses aside.

The vehicles then moved behind the riot police. One of police officers then apologized to the protesters for what he described as a mistake by his underlings. After that, the police and the protest organizers started negotiations.

Following the contested 2019 general election, Thailand has been facing protests with the participants demanding resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who staged a military coup in 2014 and governed the country as the prime minister. Among other demands is a change of the constitution as well as reform of the monarchy.