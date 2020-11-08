UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 10:10 PM

Protesters in Bangkok Hand Over 4 Boxes With Letters for Thai King to Police

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Participants of a mass anti-government demonstration in Bangkok on Sunday handed over to police four large containers, which were made to look like mailboxes, with letters to King Maha Vajiralongkorn, also known as Rama X, read aloud a statement for the monarch and declared the protests over, according to video footage posted on Facebook by The Reporters online broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, the protesters went to the royal palace and faced a barricade of buses as well as vehicles with water cannons.

After having been attacked by the cannons, the protesters negotiated with the police, who refused to allow them to pass through but promised to hand over the letters to appropriate authorities.

Following the contested 2019 general election, Thailand has been facing protests with the participants demanding resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who staged a military coup in 2014 and governed the country as the prime minister. Among other demands is a change of the constitution as well as reform of the monarchy.

