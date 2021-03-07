UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters In Barcelona Throw Stones At Law Enforcement - Police

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 04:00 AM

Protesters in Barcelona Throw Stones at Law Enforcement - Police

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) People protesting over the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona threw stones at police on Saturday, Mossos d'Esquadra, the police force of Catalonia, said.

"7:34 pm [18:34 GMT on Saturday] In Barcelona, groups of violent people are throwing bottles, paint and stones at the police line on the Roger de Flor with Gran Via intersection. We are making announcements over the loudspeakers to stop their behavior," Mossos d'Esquadra said on Twitter.

According to the emergency services of the Catalonia Department of Health, nobody was injured during the Saturday protests.

Protests began in Spain in mid-February, after the arrest of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel. In 2018, Hasel was sentenced to nine months in prison for glorifying terrorism and slandering the Spanish monarchy in more than 60 tweets published between 2014 and 2016, as well as in one of his songs posted on YouTube. The rapper was supposed to voluntarily report to prison but refused to do so. He was arrested on February 16.

Over a hundred people have been injured during ongoing protests in Spain, including dozens of law enforcement officers.

Related Topics

Injured Police Twitter Barcelona Spain February 2016 2018 YouTube

Recent Stories

Retail store closed, fined AED5000 for failing to ..

4 hours ago

Championship leaders Norwich move closer to promot ..

3 hours ago

Xhaka shocker costs Arsenal, Southampton halt slum ..

3 hours ago

Thousands turn out for Vienna anti-lockdown protes ..

4 hours ago

Incense and ululations: Pope meets his Iraqi flock ..

4 hours ago

Kvitova demolishes Muguruza to win second Qatar ti ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.