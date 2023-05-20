UrduPoint.com

Protesters In Belgrade Set Up Tents On International Highway - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2023 | 06:00 AM

Protesters in Belgrade Set Up Tents on International Highway - Reports

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) Participants in the mass opposition protest in the Serbian capital have set up tents and blocked traffic on the international highway from Budapest to Thessaloniki, Serbian media report.

On Friday, the Serbian opposition started another mass protest in Belgrade under the slogan "Against Violence in Serbia" in front of the country's parliament.

The Serbian Nova.rs news outlet reported late on Friday night that Serbian lawmaker Nebojsa Zelenovic had urged protesters to continue their demonstration until Saturday morning. The protesters set up tents and reportedly blocked the important international highway from Budapest to Thessaloniki.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday that special services of a friendly country "from the East" warned him of possible attempts to stage a color revolution in the country. Vucic also said that Serbia was going to maintain independent foreign policy and decide on its own whether to impose any sanctions or not.

The Serbian opposition has held several protests since the start of May. About 50,000 people took part in some of the demonstrations, according to the opposition sources. Vucic accused his political opponents of using people's emotions over the two recent mass shootings to achieve their own political goals.

In the night of May 5 to May 6, 21-year old Uros Blazic killed eight people and injured 14 with an automatic gun in the municipality of Mladenovac near Belgrade. He reportedly shot a police officer and his sister, and continued to shoot at random people before he was apprehended by the police.

Two days before that, a seventh-grader shot eight children and a guard and wounded six children and a teacher with a gun in a Belgrade school. One wounded girl died in hospital on May 15. The shooter was arrested, but, since he is not 14 years old yet, he is not liable to criminal proceedings. The boy was placed in a psychiatric ward.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Police Parliament Died Traffic Thessaloniki Budapest Belgrade Serbia May Criminals Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed attends 23nd edition of Sir Bu Na ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends 23nd edition of Sir Bu Nair Festival

5 hours ago
 Haney puts undisputed lightweight title on line ag ..

Haney puts undisputed lightweight title on line against Lomachenko

6 hours ago
 Humanitarian Assistance Reaching Zone Affected by ..

Humanitarian Assistance Reaching Zone Affected by Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar - UN

6 hours ago
 Russia Plans to Connect Iran's Caspian Ports of Ra ..

Russia Plans to Connect Iran's Caspian Ports of Rasht, Astara by Rail in 4 Years

6 hours ago
 Officer Charged for Leaking Police Information to ..

Officer Charged for Leaking Police Information to Proud Boys Leader - US Justice ..

6 hours ago
 Rubio takes maiden win in shortened Giro stage 13

Rubio takes maiden win in shortened Giro stage 13

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.