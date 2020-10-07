UrduPoint.com
Protesters In Bishkek Demanding Impeachment Of Kyrgyz President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 04:45 PM

Protesters in Bishkek Demanding Impeachment of Kyrgyz President

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Protesters on the central square of the Kyrgyz capital are demanding the impeachment of President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

About 400 people gathered on the central Ala-Too square early Wednesday, with many saying the president had "betrayed his people" and demanding his impeachment and the resignation of old politicians. The protesters also refuse to recognize newly appointed Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov.

Japarov was appointed the prime minister of Kyrgyzstan at an emergency meeting of parliament held on Tuesday following his release from prison by protesters. He had been serving a term for hostage taking during riots in 2013.

Opposition protesters have taken to the streets of Bishkek since the announcement of results of Sunday's parliamentary elections, which saw only four political parties surpass a 7 percent vote threshold to gain seats in the Kyrgyz parliament.

On Monday, about 2,000 supporters of parties that failed to gain seats in the republic's parliament in Bishkek gathered on the central Ala-Too square. They demanded that election results be canceled and a repeat vote be held. Clashes between protesters and security officials started toward the evening on Monday leading to a series of events that forced the Kyrgyz Central Election Commission to annul the results of the vote.

In the early hours of Tuesday, protesters managed to break into the building, which hosts the Central Asian country's parliament and the presidential office. They then moved toward the State Committee for National Security, where Almazbek Atambayev, the country's former leader was being held and freed him.

