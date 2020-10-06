Protesters in Bishkek Free Kyrgyz Ex-President Atambayev From Pretrial Detention Facility

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Protesters in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, have freed ex-President Almazbek Atambayev from custody in the pretrial detention center of Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On Monday about 2,000 supporters of parties that did not make it to the republic's parliament in Bishkek gathered on the central Ala-Too square. They demanded that election results be canceled and a repeat vote be held. In the evening, clashes between protesters and security officials began.

Overnight to Tuesday, protesters broke into the White House building, which hosts the parliament and presidential office. Then they moved towards the State Committee for National Security, where the former leader of the country was in custody.

According to the Kyrgyz Health Ministry, over 120 people have already been injured in the clashes.

Elections to the Kyrgyz parliament were held on October 4. The turnout was 56.5 percent. According to the preliminary voting results, after processing ballots from 98 percent of polling stations, four parties make it to the parliament: Birimdik (Unity, pro-government party) with 24.52% of the vote, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan (Native Kyrgyzstan, pro-government party) with 23.89%, Kyrgyzstan (centrist party) with 8.73% and Butun Kyrgyzstan (United Kyrgyzstan, centrist party) with 7.11%.

The remaining parties did not overcome the 7 percent threshold.

Ex-President Almazbek Atambayev's son Seyitbek Atambayev is the leader of one of the parties that lost the elections, the Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan.