Protesters In Bishkek Seized City Hall - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 09:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Protesters in Bishkek have seized the city hall, Kyrgyz news agency 24.kg reported.

Mayor Aziz Surakmatov confirmed the information to the news agency.

On Monday, about 2,000 supporters of parties that did not make it to the republic's parliament in Bishkek gathered on the central Ala-Too square. They demanded that election results be canceled and a repeat vote be held. In the evening, clashes between protesters and security officials began.

Overnight to Tuesday, protesters broke into the White House building, which hosts the parliament and presidential office.

Then they moved towards the State Committee for National Security, where the former leader of the country, Almazbek Atambayev, was in custody, and freed him.

Former Kyrgyz lawmaker Almambet Shykmamatov said he had become acting prosecutor general and canceled the results of the parliamentary elections.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov admitted that the parliamentary election results could be canceled. 

