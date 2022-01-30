Protesters in Brussels Demand Resignation of Government

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) Thousands of people took to the streets of Brussels on Sunday for the third time since the beginning of the year to protest against the pandemic restrictions, demanding the government resign, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The rally was organized by the Belgium United For Freedom public movement, whose members gather signatures from the protesters to appeal to the Belgian parliament to initiate the procedure for dissolving the current coalition government of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

The key demands of the demonstrators are the cancellation of coronavirus certificates required to visit restaurants and some other public places, as well as the abolition of mandatory vaccination, which is set to be introduced in Belgium for health care workers.

Last week, more than 50,000 people took part in a similar rally in Brussels. The demonstration devolved into clashes with the police, resulting in several protesters and police officers hospitalized, 11 people, including three minors, arrested.

On Friday, Belgium eased some coronavirus restrictions and introduced a new mechanism for assessing the epidemiological situation in the country. Public indoor events have been allowed, bowling centers, billiard rooms, and casinos have opened, though dance clubs remain closed. Events involving more than 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoor require a valid coronavirus certificate. Masks remain mandatory indoors.