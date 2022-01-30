UrduPoint.com

Protesters In Brussels Demand Resignation Of Government

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Protesters in Brussels Demand Resignation of Government

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) Thousands of people took to the streets of Brussels on Sunday for the third time since the beginning of the year to protest against the pandemic restrictions, demanding the government resign, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The rally was organized by the Belgium United For Freedom public movement, whose members gather signatures from the protesters to appeal to the Belgian parliament to initiate the procedure for dissolving the current coalition government of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

The key demands of the demonstrators are the cancellation of coronavirus certificates required to visit restaurants and some other public places, as well as the abolition of mandatory vaccination, which is set to be introduced in Belgium for health care workers.

Last week, more than 50,000 people took part in a similar rally in Brussels. The demonstration devolved into clashes with the police, resulting in several protesters and police officers hospitalized, 11 people, including three minors, arrested.

On Friday, Belgium eased some coronavirus restrictions and introduced a new mechanism for assessing the epidemiological situation in the country. Public indoor events have been allowed, bowling centers, billiard rooms, and casinos have opened, though dance clubs remain closed. Events involving more than 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoor require a valid coronavirus certificate. Masks remain mandatory indoors.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Parliament Visit Brussels Belgium Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalanda ..

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

58 minutes ago
 PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

11 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

19 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>