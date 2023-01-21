Protesters in Burkina Faso Call on French Troops to Leave - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) A demonstration in support of the withdrawal of French troops from Burkina Faso has taken place in the capital city of Ouagadougou, the Burkina 24 news outlet reports.

The demonstrators called for the withdrawal of French troops from the Kamboinsin military base on Friday and also demanded that French Ambassador Luc Hallade leave the country.

Some of the demonstrators were holding Russian flags.

Burkina 24 said that hundreds of people participated in the Friday protest, called by the Pan-African Leaders Collective, which supports Ibrahim Traore, who was sworn in as head of the transitional government of Burkina Faso in front of the country's constitutional council in October, 2022.

In late September, media in Burkina Faso reported that Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, the leader of an interim government who came to power through a coup earlier in 2022, was ousted by a group of military officers led by Traore in what became the second military takeover in the country in eight months.

Damiba overthrew elected President Roch Marc Christian Kabore in January of last year.

French media reported earlier this month that France could withdraw its special military forces stationed at the Kamboinsin military base over stalled defense cooperation.