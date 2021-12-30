UrduPoint.com

Protesters In Canberra Set Old Parliament House On Fire - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 07:48 PM

Protesters in Canberra Set Old Parliament House On Fire - Reports

Australian police are investigating the arson of the central entrance to the country's old parliament building in Canberra during protests against COVID-19 restrictions, media reported on Thursday

This is the second arson within a week, which this time almost completely damaged the entrance, 9News reported. The protest was initially peaceful but later escalated, forcing the police to use pepper spray.

"It then got a little bit out of hand and then when ACT (Australian Capital Territory) Police went to respond it was greatly exacerbated," Linda Champion, Commander from Australian Capital Territory Police said to the broadcaster.

The fire continued for 15 minutes with protesters outside yelling "let it burn." It caused significant damage to the front facade of the building seen in images posted to social media.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he was "disgusted and appalled" because the Australian symbol of democracy was set on fire.

