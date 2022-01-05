Protesters in Kazakhstan Take Away Police Firearms, Riot Shields, Batons - Correspondent

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Protesters in the Kazakh city of Almaty took away firearms, riot shields and batons from police, and there is no sight of law enforcement officers in the city, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

Several thousand protesters gathered in the city downtown, some of them hold metal batons and firearms, according to the correspondent.

Neither mobile phone networks, nor internet, nor tv broadcasting available in the city at the moment, the correspondent said.

Earlier this day, protesters broke into the Almaty city hall by breaking windows on the ground floor. Shots were heard in its vicinity and smoke was billowing from inside the building as the first floor was engulfed in flames.

The correspondent also reported that he was held for about an hour by protesters as they seized a building with offices of Kazakh broadcasters at the Republic Square, the main square of the city.