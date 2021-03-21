UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters In Kiev Bombard Presidential Office With Firecrackers, Flares

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 12:50 AM

Protesters in Kiev Bombard Presidential Office With Firecrackers, Flares

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) Participants in a rally in support of a convicted Ukrainian nationalist hurled firecrackers and flares at the presidential office in central Kiev on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier in the evening, over 1,000 people gathered outside the presidential office to once again demand the release of Serhiy Sternenko, ex-head of the Odessa cell of the Right Sector extremist organization (banned in Russia), who was sentenced to seven years for kidnapping.

Due to firecrackers and flares fired by young activists, the square outside the presidential office became shrouded in thick smoke.

Protesters also doused the building's main entrance with paint.

The area is being rocked by loud music, with protesters chanting: "Freedom to Sternenko!"

Police are on standby but are not interfering.

During the rally, the protesters also smashed windows of the main entrance to the president's office and threw a flare inside, which soon went out by itself.

They also tried to torch one of the doors, but failed. Police officers were on standby, but did not obstruct the protesters. The footage was broadcast by Ukraine's 5 Kanal.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Music Ukraine Russia Young Odessa Kiev

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health urges all eligible Emiratis, re ..

8 minutes ago

PM's infected with COVID-19 before vaccination: As ..

40 minutes ago

Russia to Respond in Kind to Possible Expulsion of ..

40 minutes ago

Southern European countries show united front on m ..

40 minutes ago

PM's infected with COVID-19 before vaccination: As ..

43 minutes ago

Thousands rally at anti-Netanyahu protest ahead of ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.