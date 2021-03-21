Protesters in Kiev Bombard Presidential Office With Firecrackers, Flares

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) Participants in a rally in support of a convicted Ukrainian nationalist hurled firecrackers and flares at the presidential office in central Kiev on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier in the evening, over 1,000 people gathered outside the presidential office to once again demand the release of Serhiy Sternenko, ex-head of the Odessa cell of the Right Sector extremist organization (banned in Russia), who was sentenced to seven years for kidnapping.

Due to firecrackers and flares fired by young activists, the square outside the presidential office became shrouded in thick smoke.

Protesters also doused the building's main entrance with paint.

The area is being rocked by loud music, with protesters chanting: "Freedom to Sternenko!"

Police are on standby but are not interfering.

During the rally, the protesters also smashed windows of the main entrance to the president's office and threw a flare inside, which soon went out by itself.

They also tried to torch one of the doors, but failed. Police officers were on standby, but did not obstruct the protesters. The footage was broadcast by Ukraine's 5 Kanal.