NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Anti-government rallies are taking place in the Malian capital city of Bamako, with protesters demanding President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's resignation, eyewitnesses told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Mass demonstrations [are taking place] in the capital of Bamako amid a lack of security agencies. Demonstrators demand President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's resignation. Rebel soldiers are walking in the streets, greeting crowds of demonstrators on Independence Square in the downtown," the eyewitnesses noted.

They added that the sounds of gunfire could still be heard in the city. Rebels are occasionally firing warning shots at the president's residence.

Earlier this day, domestic and Western media reported a mutiny at the Kati military base near Bamako. Sources told Sputnik that the rebels had arrested a number of ministers and high-ranking officers.

The Mali government has issued a statement, signed by the prime minister, urging the rebels to engage in a dialogue.

According to local media reports, the coup is led by Col. Diaw, and Col. Camara, as well as Gen. Cheick Fantamadi Dembele.

The unrest comes amid the ongoing political crisis in Mali, as the June 5 protest movement has been pressing Keita to step down after his 7-year reign.