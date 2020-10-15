UrduPoint.com
Protesters In Mexico City Demand President's Resignation

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 01:50 AM

Protesters in Mexico City Demand President's Resignation

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The National Front Against Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, also referred to as AMLO or FRENA, has installed a camp in front of the presidential palace in Mexico City, demanding the Mexican president's immediate resignation, a member of the movement told Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to the AMLO movement, Lopez Obrador is pushing Mexico towards Venezuelan socialism and regression. The activists are demanding his resignation no later than by November 30, before the first two years of his presidential term expire.

"The goal of our movement as the first step is to force Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to resign from the presidency," Jorge Gual said.

The FRENA protests began earlier this year with a series of motor rallies across Mexican regions. According to the organizers, 196 cities took part in the most recent rally, after which protesters marched through the capital and set up a camp on the Constitution Square in front of the presidential palace.

