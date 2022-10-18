UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Protesters in Paris Demand Pay Raises to Offset Soaring Prices

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Workers from key industries staged a mass protest in Paris and at hundreds of locations across France on Tuesday to push for higher salaries to keep pace with the soaring cost of living.

Trade union SGT said walkouts continued at oil refineries and in the energy and nuclear sectors, on public transport, in the agri-food, banking and commerce industries, as well as in education and healthcare.

Demonstrators in Paris said they had walked off the job to demand salaries and pensions that would match rising prices of energy and food. Yellow vest protesters, leftists, youths and black-clad radical activists were spotted in the crowd, a Sputnik correspondent said.

"We joined the demonstration to demand salary hikes to offset the cost-of-living crisis sparked by the energy crisis and the war. But you shouldn't blame the war alone because capitalists use it to pocket money," a protester told Sputnik.

SGT said Total and Exxon were thriving off record energy prices while inflation was ruining their workers. The trade union accused the French and US energy giants of refusing to negotiate higher pay and better working conditions in earnest.

