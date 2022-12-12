UrduPoint.com

Protesters In Peru Block Pan-American Highway, Creating Miles-Long Traffic Jam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 08:13 PM

Peruvian protesters blocked the Pan-American Highway, a key transport route stretching across the Americas and piercing through entire Peru, creating a miles-long traffic jam, a Sputnik correspondent reported

Trucks, suburban passenger buses and vehicles carrying farm animals are all stuck in an eight-hour bottleneck.

Protests are taking place across the country against the post-impeachment Peruvian leadership, calling for a snap presidential election. As a result of violent acts at Andahuaylas Airport on Sunday, at least two people died and over 30 were injured. On Monday, new Peruvian President Dina Boluarte declared a state of emergency in the regions with "high level of social conflict" amid ongoing protests.

Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo on December 7, and Boluarte, the prime minister at the time, took an oath as the new president the same day, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office has launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

