Protesters in Peru Demand Resignation of Congress, New Elections - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Supporters of impeached Peruvian President Pedro Castillo have organized demonstrations across the country, calling for new presidential elections, Peruvian media report.

Peru's Congress impeached Castillo on Wednesday. Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office has launched a criminal case against Castillo on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

Protests were staged in at least five regions of Peru on Friday, with demonstrators calling for Boluarte to step down and for the country's lawmakers to resign, the RPP Radio said.

Meanwhile, Boluarte has called for calm amid the demonstrations, according to RPP.

On Thursday, Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said that United Mexican States Ambassador to Peru, Pablo Monroy, met with Castillo and confirmed his intention to request political asylum in Mexico.

The Peruvian Foreign Ministry summoned Monroy on Friday, accusing Mexico of interference in the internal affairs of Peru.