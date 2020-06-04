Protesters in Poland Stage Rally Against Police Brutality Outside US Embassy in Warsaw

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) A rally against police brutality, in the wake of the death of an unarmed African-American male in the United States in the custody of law enforcement officers, is being held outside the US Embassy in Poland, a Sputnik correspondent at the scene reports.

Several hundred people have gathered outside the embassy in the capital, Warsaw. Members of left-wing, anti-fascist, and human rights organizations are taking part in the rally. The protesters are demanding that those responsible for the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis be brought to justice.

The police have yet to step in and stop the protest.

Floyd was pronounced dead on May 25 in the northern US city after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt on his neck for several minutes after an arrest took place.

The incident has sparked a wave of violent and non-violent protests across the globe and rallies have taken place in many of Europe's major cities over recent days.