UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters In Poland Stage Rally Against Police Brutality Outside US Embassy In Warsaw

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 07:16 PM

Protesters in Poland Stage Rally Against Police Brutality Outside US Embassy in Warsaw

A rally against police brutality, in the wake of the death of an unarmed African-American male in the United States in the custody of law enforcement officers, is being held outside the US Embassy in Poland, a Sputnik correspondent at the scene reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) A rally against police brutality, in the wake of the death of an unarmed African-American male in the United States in the custody of law enforcement officers, is being held outside the US Embassy in Poland, a Sputnik correspondent at the scene reports.

Several hundred people have gathered outside the embassy in the capital, Warsaw. Members of left-wing, anti-fascist, and human rights organizations are taking part in the rally. The protesters are demanding that those responsible for the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis be brought to justice.

The police have yet to step in and stop the protest.

Floyd was pronounced dead on May 25 in the northern US city after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt on his neck for several minutes after an arrest took place.

The incident has sparked a wave of violent and non-violent protests across the globe and rallies have taken place in many of Europe's major cities over recent days.

Related Topics

Dead Protest Police Europe Male Warsaw George Minneapolis Poland United States May

Recent Stories

Emirates to resume scheduled flights from Karachi, ..

8 minutes ago

AJK President demands UNSC session, appointment of ..

12 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

19 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court seeks Finance Ministry's comm ..

4 seconds ago

UAE to celebrate ‘World Environment Day’

51 minutes ago

Pakistan Hockey Federation secretary welcomes incl ..

5 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.