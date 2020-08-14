Protesters in Portland Attack Police With Commercial Fireworks, Projectiles - Police Dept.

Protesters armed with shields, batons, commercial grade fireworks and other projectiles battled police in the in Portland, Oregon beginning Wednesday night and into the early hours of Thursday, the city Police Bureau reported in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Protesters armed with shields, batons, commercial grade fireworks and other projectiles battled police in the in Portland, Oregon beginning Wednesday night and into the early hours of Thursday, the city Police Bureau reported in a press release.

The release described a series of battles that began about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday with mobs simultaneously targeting a police precinct headquarters and a nearby federal courthouse that has been under siege for more than two months.

"[Protestors] began launching commercial grade fireworks towards the fence protecting the Hatfield Federal Courthouse on Southwest 3rd Avenue as well as ignited a fire outside of the building. Most of these people were seen wearing helmets, gas masks and carrying shields and batons," the release said.

Portland police ultimately declared a riot and used tear gas to disburse demonstrators for the first time since July, according to local media.