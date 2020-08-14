UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters In Portland Attack Police With Commercial Fireworks, Projectiles - Police Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:49 AM

Protesters in Portland Attack Police With Commercial Fireworks, Projectiles - Police Dept.

Protesters armed with shields, batons, commercial grade fireworks and other projectiles battled police in the in Portland, Oregon beginning Wednesday night and into the early hours of Thursday, the city Police Bureau reported in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Protesters armed with shields, batons, commercial grade fireworks and other projectiles battled police in the in Portland, Oregon beginning Wednesday night and into the early hours of Thursday, the city Police Bureau reported in a press release.

The release described a series of battles that began about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday with mobs simultaneously targeting a police precinct headquarters and a nearby federal courthouse that has been under siege for more than two months.

"[Protestors] began launching commercial grade fireworks towards the fence protecting the Hatfield Federal Courthouse on Southwest 3rd Avenue as well as ignited a fire outside of the building. Most of these people were seen wearing helmets, gas masks and carrying shields and batons," the release said.

Portland police ultimately declared a riot and used tear gas to disburse demonstrators for the first time since July, according to local media.

Related Topics

Fire Police Portland July Gas Media P

Recent Stories

Halting annexation of Palestinian territories open ..

51 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE&#039;s historic diplo ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Egyptian President&#039 ..

1 hour ago

Regional peace a priority for UAE: FNC Speaker

2 hours ago

Bahrain congratulates UAE, commends suspension of ..

2 hours ago

Emirates launches an airbridge between Dubai and L ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.