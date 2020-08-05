Protesters in Portland Attempt to Break Into Police Association Office - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Participants of rallies against racism and police brutality in the US city of Portland have made attempts to break into the local Police Association office, the police said on Wednesday.

"Some people in the crowd on N. Lombard St. and N. Campbell Ave are involved in criminal activity.

It appears these people are trying to break into the Portland Police Association office," the police wrote on Twitter.

Police called on the protesters to abandon attempts to enter or damage the building and threatened to detain them or use force.

The increased violence follows weeks of protests against police brutality and racism that have erupted in US cities, including Portland, after the death of an African American man, George Floyd, in police custody on May 25.