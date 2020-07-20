UrduPoint.com
Protesters In Sofia Block Traffic As Parliament Debates No-Confidence Motion - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 03:41 PM

Protesters have blocked traffic in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia ahead of a parliamentary debate on a motion of no confidence filed against the current government, domestic media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Protesters have blocked traffic in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia ahead of a parliamentary debate on a motion of no confidence filed against the current government, domestic media reported on Monday.

The bTV broadcaster published live drone footage showing demonstrators moving along Sofia's Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard, one of the city's key arteries, and blocking traffic. The protesters are reportedly attempting to reach the country's parliament building as lawmakers are set to debate a motion of no confidence filed against the government by the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officers are attempting to prevent demonstrators from reaching the parliament building, although the situation has yet to escalate, the broadcaster reports.

Lawmakers will vote on the motion of no confidence 24 hours after the end of the debate. The latest motion is the fifth to be filed against the country's current government, which has been accused of corruption.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and President Rumen Radev have clashed publicly over recent months. In February, Radev announced that he had lost confidence in the current government due to its failure to tackle corruption and enact major reforms.

A wave of anti-government protests began in Bulgaria on July 9 in support of Radev. Dozens of demonstrators have been arrested during clashes with law enforcement officers.

