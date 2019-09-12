Protesters in Sudan Demand Appointment of Chief Justice, Attorney General - Trade Union

(@imziishan)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Sudanese protesters are holding rallies in the country's capital of Khartoum and demanding the appointment of the head of the judiciary and the attorney general, the Sudanese Professionals Association said Thursday.

"Rallies will begin on Thursday to hand over a petition calling for the appointment of the country's Chief Justice and Attorney General. It will start at 1 p.m. [11:00 GMT] from the central Khartoum toward the presidential palace," the association said in a statement.

On April 11, a military coup took place in Sudan following four months of anti-government protests, during which the Sudanese military overthrew and imprisoned then-President Omar Bashir.

After a wave of protests and difficult talks between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the civilian opposition, Sudan finally restored its political order and a new Sovereign Council with an equal military-civilian representation was assembled. Abdalla Hamdok was appointed as prime minister and tasked with forming a new cabinet.

On September 5, Hamdok unveiled the government that will be in place for the transitional period. Military officials have received the defense minister and the interior minister portfolios. The council will govern the country for the next 39 months.