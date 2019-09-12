UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters In Sudan Demand Appointment Of Chief Justice, Attorney General - Trade Union

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 04:55 PM

Protesters in Sudan Demand Appointment of Chief Justice, Attorney General - Trade Union

Sudanese protesters are holding rallies in the country's capital of Khartoum and demanding the appointment of the head of the judiciary and the attorney general, the Sudanese Professionals Association said Thursday

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Sudanese protesters are holding rallies in the country's capital of Khartoum and demanding the appointment of the head of the judiciary and the attorney general, the Sudanese Professionals Association said Thursday.

"Rallies will begin on Thursday to hand over a petition calling for the appointment of the country's Chief Justice and Attorney General. It will start at 1 p.m. [11:00 GMT] from the central Khartoum toward the presidential palace," the association said in a statement.

On April 11, a military coup took place in Sudan following four months of anti-government protests, during which the Sudanese military overthrew and imprisoned then-President Omar Bashir.

After a wave of protests and difficult talks between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the civilian opposition, Sudan finally restored its political order and a new Sovereign Council with an equal military-civilian representation was assembled. Abdalla Hamdok was appointed as prime minister and tasked with forming a new cabinet.

On September 5, Hamdok unveiled the government that will be in place for the transitional period. Military officials have received the defense minister and the interior minister portfolios. The council will govern the country for the next 39 months.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Prime Minister Interior Minister Khartoum Sudan April September From Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

PAC sub-body terms PSL, USC white elephant

5 minutes ago

Yahoo Japan to buy online fashion retailer Zozo fo ..

6 minutes ago

Paris, four other French cities ban use of pestici ..

6 minutes ago

Johnson vows UK will be ready for no-deal Brexit

6 minutes ago

From Death Stranding to Olympic Mario at Tokyo Gam ..

9 minutes ago

IEA says oil demand subdued on economic uncertaint ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.