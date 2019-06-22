UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters In Tbilisi Bar Opposition From Joining Demonstration To Avoid Politicization

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 02:00 AM

Protesters in Tbilisi Bar Opposition From Joining Demonstration to Avoid Politicization

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Protesters rallying in front of Georgian parliament in Tbilisi on Friday evening are preventing members of opposition parties from joining the rallies, arguing that their peaceful demonstration should not be politicized, as broadcast by local media.

Earlier in the day, Georgian opposition said that it would still hold a demonstration near parliament even after the speaker's resignation amid protests. The opposition parties now demand that Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia steps down as well and that snap elections are called.

"We will not allow our peaceful protest to turn into a political demonstration and violence once again," one of the protesters said.

The leader of the opposition party Movement for Liberty ” European Georgia, Giorgi Ugulava, arrived at the protest site, but the demonstrators threw eggs and bottles at him, forcing the politician to leave.

Grigol Vashadze, the leader of the United National Movement opposition party, came to the demonstration as well, but while he was giving a speech the protesters started shouting "Go away!" and clapped.

The first protests erupted in the Georgian capital on Thursday the Russian head of the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, which was heaving a meeting in the parliament hall, addressed the audience in Russian from the speaker's seat.

Radicals then tried to storm the parliament's building, demanding the resignation of parliament's speaker and other officials.

Thursday's demonstration in the capital was dispersed by security forces, which used rubber bullets, water cannons and tear gas against the protesters. A total of 240 people are believed to have been injured, according to the Georgian Health Ministry.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured Storm Protest Water Russia Interior Minister Parliament Tbilisi Georgia SITE Gas Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

NAB takes notice of statement from Fawad Chaudhary

2 hours ago

US Believes Iran Must Be Prevented From Using Alli ..

2 hours ago

Meeting Between Medvedev, Dodon Went Constructivel ..

2 hours ago

C.Africa is worst country for food insecurity: WFP ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister agrees to formation of Special Comm ..

2 hours ago

US Must Use 'Strong, Smart, Strategic' Approach to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.