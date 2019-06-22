Protesters in Tbilisi Bar Opposition From Joining Demonstration to Avoid Politicization

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Protesters rallying in front of Georgian parliament in Tbilisi on Friday evening are preventing members of opposition parties from joining the rallies, arguing that their peaceful demonstration should not be politicized, as broadcast by local media.

Earlier in the day, Georgian opposition said that it would still hold a demonstration near parliament even after the speaker's resignation amid protests. The opposition parties now demand that Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia steps down as well and that snap elections are called.

"We will not allow our peaceful protest to turn into a political demonstration and violence once again," one of the protesters said.

The leader of the opposition party Movement for Liberty ” European Georgia, Giorgi Ugulava, arrived at the protest site, but the demonstrators threw eggs and bottles at him, forcing the politician to leave.

Grigol Vashadze, the leader of the United National Movement opposition party, came to the demonstration as well, but while he was giving a speech the protesters started shouting "Go away!" and clapped.

The first protests erupted in the Georgian capital on Thursday the Russian head of the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, which was heaving a meeting in the parliament hall, addressed the audience in Russian from the speaker's seat.

Radicals then tried to storm the parliament's building, demanding the resignation of parliament's speaker and other officials.

Thursday's demonstration in the capital was dispersed by security forces, which used rubber bullets, water cannons and tear gas against the protesters. A total of 240 people are believed to have been injured, according to the Georgian Health Ministry.