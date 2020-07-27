Protesters in US City of Portland Set Fires, Launch Fireworks at Courthouse - Police

Protesters in the US city of Portland launched fireworks and set fires near a courthouse overnight on Sunday in the latest standoff between demonstrators and federal officers, the Portland Police Bureau said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Protesters in the US city of Portland launched fireworks and set fires near a courthouse overnight on Sunday in the latest standoff between demonstrators and Federal officers, the Portland Police Bureau said in a press release on Monday.

The police said several hundred people gathered at a protest that began peacefully outside the Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse and blocked the adjacent streets.

"They spent hours yelling, chanting, banging on the fence and throwing objects over it," the release said. "At about 11:45 p.m. people began launching mortar-style fireworks over the fence. A short time later people climbed over the fence, entering the portico."

The police added that at around the same time, a group of protesters lit a large fire in Lownsdale Square Park in downtown Portland. "People in the crowd continually picked at the fence. Some gathered with shields and umbrellas to cover a person trying to cut through it," it added.

At about one in the morning, somebody started a fire just inside the courthouse fence, the statement said.

"The fire started quickly, grew into large flames on the sidewalk, and was out within about a minute," the release said. "Following that, dozens of people approached the outside of the fence with shields and began throwing objects over it.

Federal law enforcement agents dispersed the protesters over the next several hours, police said, while photos and videos from the scene showed the US agents again using tear gas and other controversial crowd-control munitions on the crowds. Portland Police did not take part in the action, use any tear gas or make any arrests, the release said.

President Donald Trump sent the federal agents to Portland earlier this month, despite the objections of local officials, to help quell civil unrest. The move has drawn criticism after reports emerged saying that federal officers, without badges or name tags, have detained protesters in an extrajudicial manner.

The federal officers in Portland have attacked, tear-gassed and beaten scores of people, including journalists from Russia's Channel One who last week sustained injuries and had their equipment destroyed while covering the demonstrations near the downtown courthouse.

Protests against police brutality and racism erupted in Portland and other US cities after the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody on May 25. The Portland protests have over recent weeks grown in numbers and evolved into a nightly battle between the protesters and the federal forces.