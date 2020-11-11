UrduPoint.com
Protesters In Yerevan Heading To Parliament Building

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Protesters in Yerevan Heading to Parliament Building

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Protesters are heading toward the parliament building in Yerevan, away from the government residence, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A protest rally was organized by Armenian opposition after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a ceasefire agreement with Baku on Karabakh. Demands for the resignation of Pashinyan could be heard at the rally.

