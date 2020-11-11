UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters In Yerevan Urge Prime Minister To Resign By Midnight

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 10:04 PM

Protesters in Yerevan Urge Prime Minister to Resign by Midnight

Protesters who gathered outside of the Armenian parliament in Yerevan are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan not later than midnight (20:00 GMT) after he signed a controversial ceasefire in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Protesters who gathered outside of the Armenian parliament in Yerevan are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan not later than midnight (20:00 GMT) after he signed a controversial ceasefire in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh with Azerbaijan.

Earlier in the week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that on Monday, he had signed a joint declaration with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan on a new ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Armenian prime minister described the agreement as a very hard decision to make, which nonetheless did not appease his domestic critics. The fact that Aliyev called the deal a capitulation of Armenia also did not make it easy for Pashinyan to sell the agreement to his compatriots.

"We are giving Pashinyan time to resign and also demand to call a special session of the parliament on the same issue," Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a representative of the supreme council of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, one of the oldest political parties in the country, said.

Otherwise, the protesters will hold a press conference at 20:30 GMT where they will present further steps and try to resolve the issue before evening on Thursday.

Saghatelyan added that the opposition would like to avoid an upheaval but was sure that the citizens would respond to its call for a nationwide protest. He also cautioned the authorities against mass arrests, saying that it would be a serious mistake on their part.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Russia Parliament Yerevan Armenia Vladimir Putin Same Azerbaijan Turkish Lira Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

KF Chairman, Vice Prime Minister of Chechen Republ ..

36 minutes ago

Russia Expected to Harvest 127.5Mln Tonnes of Grai ..

35 minutes ago

One-Third of Americans Unwilling to Comply With Ne ..

35 minutes ago

Man killed, other injured in road mishap

35 minutes ago

FBR, NADRA ink agreement for taxpayers' real-time ..

2 minutes ago

Effective use of information technology key in mod ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.