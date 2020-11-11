Protesters in Yerevan Urge Prime Minister to Resign by Midnight

Protesters who gathered outside of the Armenian parliament in Yerevan are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan not later than midnight (20:00 GMT) after he signed a controversial ceasefire in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Protesters who gathered outside of the Armenian parliament in Yerevan are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan not later than midnight (20:00 GMT) after he signed a controversial ceasefire in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh with Azerbaijan.

Earlier in the week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that on Monday, he had signed a joint declaration with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan on a new ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Armenian prime minister described the agreement as a very hard decision to make, which nonetheless did not appease his domestic critics. The fact that Aliyev called the deal a capitulation of Armenia also did not make it easy for Pashinyan to sell the agreement to his compatriots.

"We are giving Pashinyan time to resign and also demand to call a special session of the parliament on the same issue," Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a representative of the supreme council of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, one of the oldest political parties in the country, said.

Otherwise, the protesters will hold a press conference at 20:30 GMT where they will present further steps and try to resolve the issue before evening on Thursday.

Saghatelyan added that the opposition would like to avoid an upheaval but was sure that the citizens would respond to its call for a nationwide protest. He also cautioned the authorities against mass arrests, saying that it would be a serious mistake on their part.