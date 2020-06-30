UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters Install Guillotine In Front Of Amazon CEO Home In Washington - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:39 PM

Protesters Install Guillotine in Front of Amazon CEO Home in Washington - Reports

Activists have installed a guillotine in front of the house of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in Washington in protest against the company's links to the law enforcement and alleged mistreatment of workers, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Activists have installed a guillotine in front of the house of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in Washington in protest against the company's links to the law enforcement and alleged mistreatment of workers, media reported.

Numerous videos spread via social networks showing an old-fashioned apparatus known for beheading executions during the French Revolution.

"Amazon works directly with police to surveil us, stoking racist fears in the name of profit. Doubling down on their union-busting and mistreatment of workers ... Join us to tell Jeff Bezos enough is enough!" a digital flyer circulated online reads as quoted by Fox news.

According to the broadcaster, it was not clear whether Bezos was in Washington this weekend, since the billionaire, who owns one of the biggest e-commerce companies in the world, also resides in Manhattan.

Amazon has joined other global giants demanding a reckoning with institutional racism following the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis in May. Bezos has expressed public support toward the Black Lives Matter movement that struggles for the rights of African Americans.

Earlier in June, Amazon decided to prohibit US police departments from using its facial recognition technology for one year to allow lawmakers to introduce regulations on its use. Amazon Web Services' Rekognition software is used by governments, media corporations and non-governmental organizations to zero in on customers, suspects and potential victims of human trafficking. According to the Tech Insider publication, the technology has been criticized for recognizing black people's faces with less accuracy than white ones.'

Related Topics

Protest World Police Technology Washington Company Man George Manhattan Minneapolis May June Media From

Recent Stories

Norwegian Air Scraps 97 Boeing Orders, Claims Comp ..

20 seconds ago

IOK reports another COVID-19 death, toll rises to ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan reports 3,096 more coronavirus recoveries

26 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

26 minutes ago

1942-1943 Battles of Rzhev on WWII Eastern Front

1 minute ago

Three drug pushers held with narcotics in Sargodha ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.