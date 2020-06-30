Protesters Install Guillotine in Front of Amazon CEO Home in Washington - Reports

Activists have installed a guillotine in front of the house of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in Washington in protest against the company's links to the law enforcement and alleged mistreatment of workers, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Activists have installed a guillotine in front of the house of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in Washington in protest against the company's links to the law enforcement and alleged mistreatment of workers, media reported.

Numerous videos spread via social networks showing an old-fashioned apparatus known for beheading executions during the French Revolution.

"Amazon works directly with police to surveil us, stoking racist fears in the name of profit. Doubling down on their union-busting and mistreatment of workers ... Join us to tell Jeff Bezos enough is enough!" a digital flyer circulated online reads as quoted by Fox news.

According to the broadcaster, it was not clear whether Bezos was in Washington this weekend, since the billionaire, who owns one of the biggest e-commerce companies in the world, also resides in Manhattan.

Amazon has joined other global giants demanding a reckoning with institutional racism following the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis in May. Bezos has expressed public support toward the Black Lives Matter movement that struggles for the rights of African Americans.

Earlier in June, Amazon decided to prohibit US police departments from using its facial recognition technology for one year to allow lawmakers to introduce regulations on its use. Amazon Web Services' Rekognition software is used by governments, media corporations and non-governmental organizations to zero in on customers, suspects and potential victims of human trafficking. According to the Tech Insider publication, the technology has been criticized for recognizing black people's faces with less accuracy than white ones.'