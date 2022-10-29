Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With Anti-War Slogans on Ukraine

A group of protesters confronted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly at an event in Montreal on Friday to demand an end to the US involvement in the Ukraine conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) A group of protesters confronted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly at an event in Montreal on Friday to demand an end to the US involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

The incident occurred when the two ministers were meeting with an organization supporting Syrian refugees.

Protesters can be heard shouting "No foreign military intervention in Ukraine," "Yankee go home," and "We want nothing to do with your war-mongering, Secretary Blinken," according to videos from social media.

They also said: "We do not want you." One of the demonstrators carried a hand-written banner "United States = Terrorist State."

Both Blinken and Joly were in no danger, but had to relocate their scheduled remarks to the press, according to media reports.