UrduPoint.com

Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event In Canada With Anti-War Slogans On Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2022 | 12:26 AM

Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With Anti-War Slogans on Ukraine

A group of protesters confronted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly at an event in Montreal on Friday to demand an end to the US involvement in the Ukraine conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) A group of protesters confronted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly at an event in Montreal on Friday to demand an end to the US involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

The incident occurred when the two ministers were meeting with an organization supporting Syrian refugees.

Protesters can be heard shouting "No foreign military intervention in Ukraine," "Yankee go home," and "We want nothing to do with your war-mongering, Secretary Blinken," according to videos from social media.

They also said: "We do not want you." One of the demonstrators carried a hand-written banner "United States = Terrorist State."

Both Blinken and Joly were in no danger, but had to relocate their scheduled remarks to the press, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Ukraine Social Media United States Media Event From Refugee

Recent Stories

What will Elon Musk's Twitter look like?

What will Elon Musk's Twitter look like?

1 minute ago
 Russian Embassy Sends Note to Swiss Ministry Over ..

Russian Embassy Sends Note to Swiss Ministry Over Orthodox Church Incident

5 minutes ago
 Qatar summons German ambassador over minister's Wo ..

Qatar summons German ambassador over minister's World Cup comments

13 minutes ago
 Efforts afoot to approve national sports' policy: ..

Efforts afoot to approve national sports' policy: Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari

13 minutes ago
 Intruder attacks husband of top US Democrat with h ..

Intruder attacks husband of top US Democrat with hammer

13 minutes ago
 13 students of seminary injured as unknown persons ..

13 students of seminary injured as unknown persons attack their bus

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.